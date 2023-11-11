Headlines

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

The first look of Lucifer sequel is out, and it hints at final battle of Khureshi aka Mohanlal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on Saturday unveiled the first poster of his next directorial Empuraan (also known as L2: Empuraan). Helmed by Prithviraj, the film starring Mohanlal is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. The first poster features Mohanlal facing his back at the camera, with a gun in his hand and facing a helicopter.

Taking to Instagram, Sukumaran shared the poster which he captioned, "3rd directorial. 2nd part of the franchise. 1st look. #L2E #Empuraan #Firstlook Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi." Sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, Lucifer, starring cinema icon Mohanlal, L2E: Empuraan was officially announced in August 2022.

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans and saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with fans. Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Besides helming this project, Prithviraj will also be seen in director Prashant Neel’s upcoming action thriller film Salaar alongside Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22. Apart from that, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Mohanlal, on the other hand, will also be seen in the upcoming Pan-India film Vrushabha which also stars Shanaya Kapoor

