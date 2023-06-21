Korean singer Choi Sung-bong passes away at 33, police suspect suicide

A still of Choi Sung-bong

On Tuesday, South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong passed away at the age of 33. The singer's body was recovered at his residence in Seoul. As per reports, Seoul police have reported that he was found dead after uploading a farewell message on his YouTube channel. The police suspect this death was suicide, as per the reports, the post-mortem report is pending.

A few hours before his death, the singer posted a message on his YouTube channel. He stated that he was writing for the last time, and mentioned that if they were able to see it, he was already dead. Choi Sung-bong also apologized for his mistakes and assured that all the money that was given to him over the past two years was refunded. He also stated that in order to repent, he is taking a drastic step.

For the unversed, Choi Sung-bong was a South Korean singer. He made his debut with Korea's Got Talent (2011) and was the first runner-up in the talent show. His first album Slow Boy (2014) was released with positive responses. As per reports, the late singer once claimed to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. However, it was later revealed to be a lie, and this led to severe backlash and controversies around him.