Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter review: Moviegoers call film 'epic', 'unmissable', describe Yash's swag as 'unimaginable'

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter review: Yash's performance is being hailed as nothing less than "heroic" and Prashanth Neel is being lauded for vision.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

KGF Chapter 2 Twitter review: Moviegoers call film 'epic', 'unmissable', describe Yash's swag as 'unimaginable'

Rocking star Yash as 'Rocky Bhai' has emerged as one of the most loved characters by the audience. His persona as a macho deadly hero, in KGF chapter 1 has created unmatchable anticipation for its sequel, KGF Chapter 2, which hit today (April 14). From the makers, and distributers to the entire cast of the film, everyone has ensured that the day KGF Chapter 2 releases in cinemas, it will do so with a blast. And seems like KGF Chapter 2 makers are living up to what they promised. 

The early reviews of KGF Chapter 2 have started pouring in and the film has already been declared a blockbuster hit. Calling it "epic", Yash fans who had the privilege of watching the premiere and early mornings shows of KGF Chapter 2, have taken to Twitter to celebrate the film that according to netizens has an unmissable ending. 

Yash's performance is being hailed as nothing less than "heroic" and Prashanth Neel is being lauded for vision and flawless direction. Even the film's dialogues, which mostly have been penned by Yash, are something that the cinemagoers are pointing out to be one of the strong points of KGF Chapter 2. 

"THATS WHAT YOU CALL A WORTHY SEQUEL!!! #KGF2 is loaded with dramatic high points, elevation scenes, heroic dialogues & strong emotions. This one is ABSOLUTELY WORTHY of all the hype. A SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. This one will be unstoppable, with mass mayhem! #KGFChapter2," wrote a Twitter user. 

READ: Step inside KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's luxurious duplex of Bengaluru

"Guysssssssss!!!! Movie is soooooo good! Unbelievable ending #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14  #KGFChapter2review," tweeted another user. 

"#KGF2 is a winner Go for it don’t miss the post credit Blockbuster  #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS #KGF2onApr14 #KGF2FDFS #kgffdfs @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash," tweeted yet another user. 

"#KGFChapter2 is pysch, Mental and EPIC @prashanth_neel should announce what he drinks, it will help getting mass director. @TheNameIsYash salute #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #KGF2onApr14," wrote another cinemagoer on Twitter. 

"#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 4/5. @prashanth_neel stands tall as one of the best in the mass elevation genre, who celebrates his hero & thrills us bigg. Very strong in emotions, making us cry a bit too! And the best part! This shall be continued Pls don't walk out during the credits!" tweeted a user. 

Check out the tweets below:


As soon as the trailer of 'KGF Chapter 2' was released last month, the anticipation of the audience to watch the thrill of Yash Rocky Bhai, was raised to another level. 

Rocking star Yash has spread the charm of his personality in the character of 'Rocky Bhai' which has become one of the most important factors for the audience to watch out for in the movie. 

The sensation of his popularity is creating examples everywhere just like the one which was just witnessed when a 100 feet cut out of 'Rocky Bhai' was pasted outside a theatre in Mumbai. The cut-out shines out bright in the night just like how it seems like the movie is about to shine at the box office. 

It seems like the makers have brought the larger-than-life world of the film out, for its audience. 

KGF Chapter 2 hit theatres today (April 14) in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. 

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.