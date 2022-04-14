Step inside KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's luxurious duplex of Bengaluru

Before watching KGF Chapter 2, take an inside look at the luxurious house of your beloved Rocky aka Yash.
Kannada star Yash has turned into pan-India Rocking Star Yash. His KGF Chapter 2 has already started writing new records at the box office. But we are here to give you a glimpse of his home. Yash owns a luxurious duplex in Bengaluru. He and his wife Radhika Pandit stepped into this home last year, and we will you an inside tour of his house. Let's go! (All images source Twitter).
1. Family guy Yash
He may act as a 'monster' on-screen, but he is a lovable family man, and this picture proves it. In this photo, you could see Yash and his wife Radhika conducting a housewarming traditional pooja. Doesn't our Rocky Bhai look dashing in Lungi-kurta?
2. The spacious den of Rocky bhai
Reportedly, Yash’s duplex home is located in Prestige Apartment near Windsor Manor. What a view from the living room itself, it looks pleasingly charming, isn't it?
3. A place to live peacefully
Yash conducted a low-key housewarming ceremony last year, and the reason behind keeping it low is to conisder the lockdown restrictions.
4. Pose it like Yash!
In these photos, we get a glimpse of his spacious terrace and look at the way Yash is posing with his fans. This is what makes him the Rokcking star Yash.
5. Yash and his much-awaited KGF Chapter 2
Yash is ready, 'lock and load' to amaze his fans with KGF Chapter 2, and it concludes the saga of Rocky Bhai. Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon also plays a crucial role in the film.