KGF Chapter 2 star Yash reveals South films were ridiculed by North audience, says 'yeh kya action hai...'

Yash

2022 is the year when pan-India films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Kantara captured the imagination of the audience. However, the leading star of KGF, Yash revealed that there was a time when movies from the movies from South were looked down upon and ridiculed by North India.

Recently, Yash was invited to become part of India Today's conclave, and there he opened up about the change in the perception of North Indians towards Southern movies. "10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially, they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like 'yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab'. That's how it started and eventually, they got hooked on to that and they started understanding that art form."

Naveen Gowda aka Yash stated why dubbed movies went through such a bad state, "The problem with that was our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names." Yash further added that the acceptance of South Indian cinema happened after SS Rajamouli brought Baahubali. "People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push. KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire. People have now started noticing South films."

For the unversed, the Hindi dub version of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is still the highest-earning dubbed film of the year as it earned Rs 434 crores. SS Rajamouli's RRR earned Rs 308 crores. Rishab Shetty's Kantara is currently running in cinemas, and now, the Hindi version collected Rs 54 crore in 22 days.