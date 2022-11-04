Banaras director Jayatheertha reveals 'he groomed' KGF star Yash, made Rishab Shetty 'full-fledged hero'

Yash-Jayatheertha-Rishab Shetty

Yet another pan-India movie from the Kannada film industry `Banaras` is all set to hit the theatres on Friday across the country. The promos of Banaras movie have garnered appreciation and the movie is expected to enthral audiences.

Director Jayatheertha, while talking to IANS explained the USP of the movie when it comes to the South Indian audience: "They feel Banaras and experience Banaras. And, after coming to theatres, I am damn sure that you will visit Banaras city with your family." "When it comes to a North Indian audience, I would say, Banaras is your pride. We have shown it in a divine and poetic way that no one has so far portrayed and call on them to please experience it," Jayatheertha explained.

"There is this excitement that I have made a pan-India movie. The fear is that Yash had become a pan-India star after acting in many movies. Rishab Shetty has been a director, actor, and technician and now he achieved success with Kantara. But, Zaid Khan, the hero of the movie, is a new bee in the film industry," he said. "I have taken care that he is up to the mark. Whoever has watched the movie is appreciating his acting skills. So far, the super hit pan India movies are character-driven such as Puspa, KGF 1 and 2, and Kantara. This is the first time a content-driven subject is presented through Banaras," he explained.

Speaking more about his connection with Yash and Rishab Shetty, Jayatheertha stated, "I am happy to share that Rocking star Yash and Rishab Shetty, who have achieved pan India success are very much connected to me. I had groomed Yash before his first movie Moggina Manasu. I am an acting teacher basically. It happened in 2006. Today he is at greater heights." He further added, "I made Rishab Shetty a full-fledged hero in the super hit Bell Bottom (Kannada language) movie."

"Banaras is not only in the title. I have shown the vibrancy on screen. I have brought the vibration on the screen which I felt personally at Banaras when I went there as a south Indian. The location, Bharat Mata Mandir, ghats, playing of musical instruments, and the sound of the river which created vibrations in me, are going to create the same vibrations in the audience. That`s why `Banaras` title was kept," Jayatheertha explained.

Banaras movie will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages on November 4. Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are in lead roles. The romantic movie is extensively shot in Hindu pilgrimage cities Banaras and Kashi.