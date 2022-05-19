KGF Chapter 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Yash-Prashanth Neel's actioner

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

KGF Chapter 2 OTT release: The pan-India blockbuster – KGF Chapter 2 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment hub. Fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the blockbuster movie, before digital subscription, with Movie Rentals on Prime Video. Starting May 17, movie lovers – both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members, got early access to rent the movie for INR 199 on Prime Video and experience this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.

Consumers are now able to rent KGF Chapter 2 on Prime Video at INR 199 only. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smartphones, smart TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

READ: KGF Chapter 3: Producer shares crucial update about sequel to Yash's latest blockbuster

The movie is available to rent in 5 languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality. In addition to K.G.F: Chapter 2, viewers can also rent the latest Indian and international movies, and from a rich catalogue of popular movies (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

A sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2 follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen. Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.