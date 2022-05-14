Search icon
KGF Chapter 3: Producer shares crucial update about sequel to Yash's latest blockbuster

KGF Chapter 3: If you were excited about the next instalment, then the producer's take on the upcoming film will disappoint you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Yash from KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 executive producer shared an important update about the third part of the series, stating that Chapter 3 will not begin soon. 

Here's the tweet

As far as collections are concerned, KGF Chapter 2 has grossed over Rs 1100 crores from worldwide. 

 

 

