KGF Chapter 3: Producer shares crucial update about sequel to Yash's latest blockbuster

KGF Chapter 2 executive producer shared an important update about the third part of the series, stating that Chapter 3 will not begin soon.

The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it. — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 14, 2022

As far as collections are concerned, KGF Chapter 2 has grossed over Rs 1100 crores from worldwide.