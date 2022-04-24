KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 10: Yash’s film crosses Rs 800 crore mark

File Photo

KGF Chapter 2 has made approximately Rs 750 crore at the global box office in its first eight days. The film's enormous success can be seen in the fact that it made a solid Rs 30 crore on Thursday, which is traditionally the weakest day for box office receipts. Despite the fact that the film's box office earnings are expected to be impacted by Shahid Kapoor's Jersey's Friday release, trade analysts predict another solid weekend for the picture, which might see it reach the critical Rs 1000 crore mark in the following days.

The film has already surpassed the Rs 800 crore mark in just ten days.



In 10 Days, At Worldwide Level, #KGFChapter2 800+ Cr Strong Now!!



Expected to earn around 950 cr gross in 2 weeks#KGF2 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) April 23, 2022

As far as Hindi version is concerned, the film has nearly collected Rs 300 crore.



Confirming this Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run... Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]... Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi”

For the unversed, also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera of KGF Chapter 2 has taken to Instagram and thanked his fans and well-wishers for endless love and appreciation.



He wrote, There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, | could have fun with it. This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.- Sanjay Dutt”