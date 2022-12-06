Kantara Hindi OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty starrer blockbuster

Kantara/File photo

Starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, the Kannada film Kantara is one of the smashing hits of the year earning more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office. The film's Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions have been streaming on Amazon Prime Video India since November 24 and now finally, its Hindi version will be released soon.

Kantara Hindi version will be available on Netflix India from December 9, as the streaming giant has added the same in its upcoming movies section. The Hindi dubbed version of the film, which is also directed by Rishab Shetty himself, earned more than Rs 75 crore nett.

Before the film was dubbed into regional languages, we at DNA India asked Rishab if he had any doubts that the film might lose its context when it travels across borders. The actor told us, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay original, and now, the Hindi speaking people will see in their language, so they will understand it even better."



On the film's unprecedented success, Shetty had told DNA, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big. We should thank our Kannada people, they have supported us like anything. They are doing so much word-of-mouth publicity among the non-Kannadigas and making them watch the film in the theatres. And after watching the film, even non-Kannadigas are giving such positive reviews."