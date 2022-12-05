Kantara climax unexplained: Three unanswered questions in Rishab Shetty film

A still from Kantara

Now when a good part of the world has already seen the superhit Kannada-language film Kantara, its ending is getting discussed in every nook and corner. The viewers are talking about the allegories and sign languages used in the film.

There are spoilers ahead, so you can come back to this article after watching the film.

The film is also available on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada language with English subtitles, so that it could reach out to wider masses. The makers have already released it in Hindi dubbed version and that’s giving it a solid footprint. Very soon, they will come up with the dubbed version in many other languages.

However, there are some unanswered questions in the viewers’ minds after they watched the film:

1. What happened to Shiva: Shivanna (Shetty) goes inside the forest in the climax and seemingly disappears. Does it mean that he would return, just like his father did? What happened to his father? Is this the beginning of a bigger conflict? These questions are relevant and contemporary because Kantara is set in the ‘90s and a 30-year gap would mean the next part, if any, is going to be set in the 2020s.

2. What does the wild boar signify: There are so many theories about the native citizen of a particular land, and Shetty has also talked about it at many places, but he decided to not talk about the wild boar and why it has been shown at crucial junctures in the film! Does it reflect the ‘vanvasi’ culture? Or, it’s a mystical creature just to guide Shivanna towards a definitive end?

3. Inclusion of forest cops into local festival: In principal, the forest administration and the villagers wanted two logically different things: The villagers wanted the land in their possession which the forest department claimed to be of the government. Still, in some haphazard way, they decided to collaborate in order to stop the local landlord. This is, technically, no solution, and at some point in future, there can again be a war between the foresters and the villagers regarding the lawful possession of the local land.

