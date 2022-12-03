Kantara: Varaha Roopam gets added back to Rishab Shetty starrer's streaming version after legal battle

Kantara

Die-hard Kantara fans, here is a piece of good news, you were waiting for. The much-celebrated, iconic song Varaha Roopam has been added back to audio and video streaming platforms. After winning the legal battle in Kerela court, the ban was lifted from the song on November 25.

The song has now been added to the OTT version, and even on audio streaming platforms. After raking crores, Kantara fall into controversy when a Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge filed a lawsuit against the platform, claiming that Varaha Roopam, which was included in the original Kannada version, was a replica of their song Navarasam.

Thaikkudam Bridge shared their discontent on social media and shared a statement that read, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.” It further reads, "From our standpoint the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team."

On November 25, Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the Thaikkudam Bridge's petition and lifted the ban against Varaha Roopam due to lack of jurisdiction. Kantara premiered on OTT on November 24, but without the iconic song. Several fans of the film slammed the release, as they were miffed with the deletion of the song.

Now, the fans of Kantara can enjoy the film in its purest form. Recently, Kantara completed 50 days of release. On the box office front, the film has earned more than Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office.