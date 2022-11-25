Kantara OTT release: Rishab Shetty's film disappoints netizens as it features Varaha Roopam’s new version

File photo

The September release of the Kannada movie Kantara sent cash registers ringing and completely overtook the box office. The suspense thriller went on to earn the second-highest sum of money in Kannada history and in 2022.

Following a successful theatrical run, criticism surrounded Rishab Shetty's movie after its OTT release. The Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Prime claiming that Varaha Roopam, which was included in the Kannada film, was a replica of their song Navarasam.

Thaikkudam Bridge took to social media and shared a statement that read, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.”

It also added, “From our standpoint the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team.”

Fans are upset with the Kannada thriller that the OTT platform launched, which features a fresh version of Varaha Roopam.

It was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.