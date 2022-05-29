Kamal Haasan's Vikram becomes most anticipated Indian movie, tops IMDB list

Credit: File photo

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is news for being the most anticipated new Indian film on IMDB’s list. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film as it stars three huge stars from the South film industry - Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi from Kollywood aka Tamil cinema and Fahadh Faasil from Mollywood aka Malayalam cinema.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared this news with the caption, “Superstar Kamal Haasan's #Vikram roars at the top! Trending at #1 on #IMDB’ss most anticipated film list. Fans are super excited!! IN CINEMAS ON 3rd JUNE!.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Haasan opened up on the North vs South debate and stated, “I can only say... that I always looked at myself as an Indian, and my terrain as the whole country. I could be anywhere and be comfortable. I think that's the beauty of a diverse country like India.”

READ: Vikram trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil give triple treat of entertainment

The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Earlier in an interview, Lokesh revealed that he got an opportunity to work as Kamal Haasan's make-up artist for 32 days on the film's sets when he was asked the best memory he took home from the sets of Vikram as Kamal Haasan's fan.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, the director said, “I always wondered why he was interested in doing his own make-up. He told me about the history behind it. So, we had to do blood make-up for him for the movie. I asked him if I could do it on him. He agreed, and I spent half an hour doing the make-up."

The filmmaker continued, "He liked my work, and asked who should take it forward from hereon. I told him I wanted to do it for him if he’s ok with it. He said he’s ok if I am ok. That’s how I became the first director to do make-up on Kamal Haasan. I was his make-up artist for 32 days."