Jubilee trailer: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari's vintage drama shows dark side of glamour world in 40s

Director Vikramaditya Motwane brings a vintage drama series Jubilee that showcases a darker, meaner side of Bollywood and the glamour world. The official trailer of Jubliee was released online on Friday, and it has the perfect ingredients of a pot-boiler drama.

The 10-episodic series has an ensemble cast of Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. Jubilee narrates the journey of Binod Das (Aparshakti), a loyal nobody to Bollywood's famous producer Roy (Prosenjit) who goes on to become one of the biggest stars in the industry. Binod's journey is supported by lies, deceit, secrets, and a darker past that haunts him throughout his life.

The trailer uploaded on Amazon Prime Video highlights the synopsis of the series. "Jubilee unveils the rivalries, the scandals, the drama and the dreams that defined the golden age of the Hindi film industry. Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 1.

Aparshakti Khurana also added, "Jubilee for me as an actor was a complete no-brainer. When I heard the story, and especially Binod’s journey, I knew I had to do this. It is one of the most challenging characters I have played to date, but also the most rewarding. Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew. This is a series that is really close to my heart and now with Prime Video we’re going to be able to take it to audiences across the world!”

Aditi Rao Hydri said, "Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and him have created a story that is beautiful and compelling and it is a joy and honour to be able to share this with viewers all over the world with Prime Video’s global reach.”