Jr NTR tells fans 'I’ll stop doing movies if you ask repeatedly....'

RRR actor Jr NTR, at the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen's upcoming movie Das ka Dhamki in Hyderabad, said that he will ‘stop doing movie’ if his fans continue asking him about his next projects.

As per News18, Jr NTR said, “I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I’ll stop doing movies." From the same event, a video surfaced online in which NTR can be seen leaving the stage of an event by waving at fans when a fan runs towards him, avoiding the security guards, and tightly grabs the actor by his waist and pushed him back for a picture.

The security persons try to get hold of him but NTR gestured to them to wait and obliged the fan for a picture and then asked him to go. Even the actor lost his balance but did not lose his calm. This is why he is called the man of the masses.NTR attended the pre-release event organized by director Vishwak Sen for his upcoming movie `Das ka Dhamki`.Makers released the second trailer of the film in this launch event.

The videos and pictures of NTR being mobbed by fans went viral, netizens praised the actor's attitude. One of the users wrote, "Great Respect for such attitude."Now everyone knows why bouncers are hard and rough.. He literally pushed out #JrNTR and still he managed well, another comment.The actor recently returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles after the foot-tapping `Naatu Naatu` won the Oscar for Best Original Song while The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category, marking India's moment of triumph at the awards gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

