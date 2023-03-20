Salman Khan fans stunned at his 'young look' in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Falling in Love: 'You have stopped aging'

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde/ Instagram

Salman Khan who impressed the fans with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to woo his fans this Eid with his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The songs of the movie have already created hype among the audience. After releasing two songs from the movie, Bhaijaan teases fans with the teaser of his movie’s new romantic song ‘Jee rahe the hum (falling in love)’ fans are mesmerized by the actor’s looks in the song.

On Monday, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of a new romantic number from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on social media which is going to release tomorrow and wrote, “Fall in love with ‘Falling in love’...#JeeRaheTheHum out tomorrow.” The song is sung by Salman himself and gives a soothing vibe. The actor’s looks and chemistry with Pooja Hegde work as icing on the cake. The actor looked like a handsome hunk in his new look with long hair.

Netizens were mesmerized by Salman Khan’s 'young look' in the new song’s teaser and some of the fans loved the fact that he sang the song himself and wrote, “Salman Khan’s voice makes this teaser outstanding.” Another fan wrote, “What a look man!” Another comment read, “How many of you think that he is getting younger with age?” Another fan wrote, “how come you have just stopped aging.” Another fan wrote, “Your voice!!!! Oh, the best thing about this song is your mesmerizing voice! Eagerly looking forward to the full song!”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Venkatesh Daggubati among others. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 romancing Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo in the film. The action film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10, 2023.

