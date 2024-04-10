Joaquin Phoenix's mirror scene in Joker Folie à Deux teaser copied from Indian film? Fans say Kamal Haasan did it first

A scene from Joker Folie à Deux is being compared with Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan (or Abhay in Hindi). Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker Folie à Deux releases in cinemas on October 4.

The teaser trailer for Joker Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, was unveiled on April 9, Tuesday (Wednesday, April 10 in India). Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the DC comics supervillain Arthur Fleck aka Joker, while the singer-actress Lady Gaga is introduced as his love interest Harley Quinn. The teaser has met with an extremely positive response from audiences, who can't wait to see Phoenix's magic once again.

Fans are going gaga over the climax scene in the teaser, in which Harley draws a red smile on the mirror using a red lipstick and as Joker, who is sitting on the other side of the mirror, moves, Herley's drawing turns into his evil smile. IMDB India shared this scene on its social media pages, along with a similar scene from Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan (which was simultaneously shot in Hindi as Abhay). In the scene from the 2001 movie, it seems that Kamal is teary-eyed as sad face with tears is drawn on the mirror with red colours.

Sharing a montage of both the scenes, IMDb India wrote, "Watching Joker: Folie à Deux’s teaser reminded us of @ikamalhaasan’s performance in Aalavandhan 23 years ago." The clip soon went viral on social media with many fans saying "Kamal Haasan did it first". One netizen wrote, "Everything you do or you are planning to do,Kamal Hassan sir has already done it", while another added, "Kamal Haasan is ahead of times!!! Genius."

The 2019 release Joker became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide. Joaquin Phoenix received enormous praise for his brilliant performance as the titular character and even went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. After the teaser trailer, Phoenix have once again become one of the top contenders to win Best Actor at the Oscars next year. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker Folie à Deux releases in cinemas on October 4.

