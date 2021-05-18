Headlines

Is Vijay Deverakonda engaged to Rashmika Mandanna? Viral video hints at it

A video of Vijay getting down on one knee and proposing to actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2021, 06:13 PM IST

South’s famous superstar Vijay Devarakonda aka Arjun Reddy is back in the news again, this time for a different reason though. A video of Vijay getting down on one knee and proposing to actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over it.

The viral video has been re-shared by various fan clubs on social media. So did Vijay really propose to Rashmika? Well, the answer is no. The video is actually a behind the scenes footage of a brand shoot.

Watch the video here:

Vijay Deverakonda made his film debut in 2011 ‘Nuvvila’. The actor rose to fame in 2017 with his role in Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Arjun Reddy’. The movie also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu that year.

Deverakonda will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film stars Ananya Panday as the female lead and is likely to hit the screens in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam- on September 9, 2021.

Speaking on ‘Liger’, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday said, “It’s the masala, popcorn entertaining kind of film that I’ve loved watching. There are high expectations that I’ve set for myself from this one.”

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media, Rashmika said that she wants to marry a Tamilian. "I really got attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu and especially the food. I fell in love with the Tamil food and it’s really delicious. Hopefully, I will marry a Tamilian and become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu, she said.

Link-up rumours of Vijay and Rashmika have previously made headlines, but for now, the marriage proposal is only for ‘reel’ life and not ‘real’ life!

