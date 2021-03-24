'When I am next to Ananya Panday, I feel like a senior': Vijay Deverakonda on 'Liger' co-actor

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set for their first pan-Indian film Liger which has been shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The action-packed film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Now, during a recent interaction, Vijay spoke at length about his work experience with Ananya and said that he feels like a senior while standing next to her.

Vijay told BollywoodLife, "When I am next to Ananya, I don’t feel new. I feel like a senior since she’s just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I’m old."

On doing a film under Karan's home banner Dharma Productions, Deverakonda stated to the entertainment portal, "Doing a film with Dharma for the whole country, it’s just like a huge thing happening all too soon. But I feel comfortable. I always look forward to it."

Meanwhile, Liger is slated to release on September 9, 2021, on the big screen.

Earlier while praising Deverakonda, Ananya had said, "I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken."

Talking about her character, Panday had shared, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."