Indian film with most remakes has 9 versions, was itself inspired by Bollywood hit, not Singham, Drishyam, Don, Sholay

Indian film with the most remakes has 9 versions and marked the directorial debut of a popular dance choreographer.

The trend of remakes in Indian cinema started long back. Many Bollywood films are remakes of south films and vice versa. Many south Indian remakes entice the audience and prove to be huge hits in other languages too, for example, Drishyam, Singham, and more. The Indian film with the most remakes has 9 versions.

The film we are talking about was itself inspired by another Bollywood hit and later was remade in 9 languages and it’s not Singham, Drishyam, or Don. It’s 2005 Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a Telugu language romantic drama directed by Prabhu Deva in his directorial debut and produced by M. S. Raju under Sumanth Art Productions who gave the screenplay as well. The film stars Srihari, Siddharth, and Trisha. The writer of the film, Veeru Potla said that it was inspired by the 1989 Hindi film Maine Pyar Kiya starring Bhagyashree and Salman Khan. The film was a major box office success and made the actress a star.

The 2005 film was highly successful and was remade in nine other languages, the highest for any Indian film. In Tamil, Unakkum Enakkum (2006), in Kannada as Neenello Naanalle (2006), in Bengali as I Love You (2007), in Manipuri as Ningol Thajaba (2007), in Odia as Suna Chadhei Mo Rupa Chadhei (2009), in Punjabi as Tera Mera Ki Rishta (2009), in Bangladeshi Bengali as Nissash Amar Tumi (2010), in Nepali as The Flash Back: Farkera Herda (2010) and in Hindi as Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013).

Not only this, The film also has the distinction of receiving the most Filmfare awards by any South Indian film. The film revolves around the story of Siri and Sriram who fall in love with each other and plan to get married. However, his mother disapproves of their relationship. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Singham was a remake of Tamil hit by the same name, Drishyam was also a Malayalam film which was made in Bollywood and starred Ajay Devgn. The film was a super hit and was made in multiple languages.