This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for 720 films as hero, and it's not Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Kamal, Akshay

Here's an actor who starred in 720 films as a hero, and he had 39 releases in a single year.

In 113 years of Indian cinema, the film industry is blessed with evergreen superstars from different languages. Actors such as Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, NTR, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan are among the artistes who have contributed to taking Indian films to a global level. Among them, we have an icon who holds a Guinness World Record for starring in 720 films as a lead hero.

No, he's not Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, or any other names mentioned above. He is the "The Evergreen Hero of Malayalam Cinema" Prem Nazir. Born as Abdul Khader on April 7, 1926, Prem is considered a popular cultural icon of Kerala. After starting his acting career on stage. Prem started his film career at the age of 25 with the movie Marumakal (1952). Nasir's on-screen persona as a romantic hero found a loyal audience, and he went on star in several blockbusters including, Iruttinte Athmavu, C.I.D Nasir, Aromalunni, Kannappanunni, Thacholi Ambu and Padayottam. He has also played Hindu deities like Rama, Krishna and Ayyappa.

As per the media reports, Nazir holds the Guinness World Record for playing opposite the same heroine in 130 films (with Sheela) and previously held the record for playing the lead role in a record 720 films. As per IMDb, he even had 39 releases in one year (1979). Prem was also known for his humanitarian work, and that helped him to stay relevant even during his low film phase. The government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan the third highest civilian honour respectively, for his contribution towards the arts. Prem Nasir died due to measles on 16 January 1989 at the age of 62. He was survived by 4 kids, including Shanawas Prem Nazir.