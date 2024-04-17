Twitter
'I'm out of control': AP Dhillon justifies breaking guitar on Coachella stage, slams 'controlled media'

AP Dhillon took to Instagram and justified breaking guitar on the Coachella 2024 stage by sharing several photos from the show with a caption.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After being slammed for breaking guitar on the Coachella 2024 stage, the singer took to social media and justified it. Sharing the photos from the show, she called media 'controlled'. 

The rapper shared a series of photos and wrote, "The media is controlled and I’m out of control." One of the social media users commented, "You’re justifying wrong things brother. Are you even remembering your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held it for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it and apologise to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

The second one said, "What a cringe caption lol." The third one said, "Putting JUSTICE FOR SIDHU slide at the very first in order to gain sympathy of us Punjabis, nice move bruh​."

For the unversed, Rapper AP Dhillon, on Monday, took to Instagram and showed a bit of his performance at the Coachella 2024 festival. He posted a video on his Instagram where he's playing guitar on stage.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the rapper breaking the guitar. He is being slammed for this on social media. One of the social media users wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss." The second one said, "that is what makes Diljit different from others."

Last year, taking to his Instagram Stories on September 21, Dhillon wrote, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division."

