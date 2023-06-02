Search icon
'How do you guys feel about being blocked': Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to comments on pic with Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the comments on the photo that she shared with Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently, dropped a photo with Vijay Deverkonda on Instagram. In the picture, both the actors, who will be seen together in Kushi, can be seen having lunch and posing for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by What a year it has been!!” A lot of her fans reacted to the picture. However, her fitness coach and nutritionist’s comment caught everyone’s attention.

Her trainer wrote, “I can see lot of reps in one frame.” While the nutritionist commented, “I can see a lot of calories in one frame.” Reacting to their comment, the actress said, “@junaid.shaikh88 how do you guys feel about being blocked!! @alkesh_sharotri.”

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar among others. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is slated to release on September 1. 

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has an Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand has Puri Jagannadh’s next titled Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline which is slated to release on August 3 and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

Earlier, during the promotion of her movie Shakuntalam, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about how her life changed after she became a pan-India star, the actress first gave a hilarious reply and said, “Someone tells that to my pets because I still clean their poop.” The actress further added, “I don’t think my life has changed. I am a star only till 6 pm. After that, my life is extremely normal.”

 

