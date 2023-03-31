Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a vision in white in Shaakuntalam’s new song Mallika Mallika, fans call her 'real life apsara'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam song Mallika Mallika

Mallika Mallika, the new song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological epic Shaakuntalam was released on Friday afternoon. The song, which has five versions – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, shows Samantha’s Shakuntala pine for her love. The song as well as Samantha’s get up in the video, has been praised by the fans.

The video shows Shakuntala, dressed in all white, in a forest wondering where the love of her life is. The lyrics follow her requesting the animals in the forest to give her message to her beloved. She is then joined by other women from the forest who tease Shakuntala by singing about her love story.

Fans praised the picturisation of the song and Samantha’s beauty. “So beautifully picturized,” read one comment. Another called Samantha a ‘real life apsara (celestial beauty)’. Another fan wrote, “Sam is damn good.”

The old school love ballad has been composed by Mani Sharma. The Hindi lyrics have been penned by Prashant Ingole. The Telugu lyrics have been written by Chaitanya Prasad, Tamil by Kabilan, Malayalam by Kailas Rishi, and Kannada by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura. All versions have been sung by Ramya Behara.

The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam is based on the acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will also release in 3D. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively.

Apart from Samantha and Dev, the film boasts of a large ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Jisshu Sengupta. It also marks the screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha, who plays a young Prince Bharat.