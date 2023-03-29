Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals friends, family asked her not to do Oo Antava after announcing separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed all her well-wishers asked her to not do Oo Antava oo oo Antava song after she announced separation.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy promoting mythological drama Shaakuntalam, talked about the time when she was announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She mentioned that all her friends and family asked her to not do Oo Antava oo oo Antava song which was offered to her for the film Pushpa: The Rise.

While speaking to MissMalini.com, the actress said, “while I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of the announcement of the separation. When the announcement came in, every friend of mine, every well-wisher, and my family were like, ‘You sit at home, you will not do an item song now just after you announce a separation and you will say no to this.’ Even my friends who usually encouraged me to do Super Deluxe and challenge yourself, even they said 'No, do not do an item song'. So, I said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.'”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were perhaps one of the most attractive and strong couples in South Indian cinema. In 2021, though, the pair decided to call it quits. The divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left all of their admirers devastated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie Shaakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar and is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023. Other than this, recently, the actress shared the poster of her upcoming film Kushi starring Vijay Deverkonda and announced the new release date of the film. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 23 last year but will now be released on September 1, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American spy-thriller Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

