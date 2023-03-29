Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals friends, family asked her not to do Oo Antava after announcing separation

Headlines

Elections 2024: EC to announce poll schedule for THESE 5 states today, know parties leading currently

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter user asking her to give credit to PM Narendra Modi for her viral line in Tejas

Israel-Gaza conflict: What has happened so far? 260 Israeli bodies recovered at music festival after Hamas attack

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Taking Boards twice a year mandatory? Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives update

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Use credit cards to avail maximum offers; check details

9 Batsmen with most ODI runs at no 3

7 highest-grossing Telugu films

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals friends, family asked her not to do Oo Antava after announcing separation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed all her well-wishers asked her to not do Oo Antava oo oo Antava song after she announced separation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy promoting mythological drama Shaakuntalam, talked about the time when she was announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She mentioned that all her friends and family asked her to not do Oo Antava oo oo Antava song which was offered to her for the film Pushpa: The Rise.

While speaking to MissMalini.com, the actress said, “while I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of the announcement of the separation. When the announcement came in, every friend of mine, every well-wisher, and my family were like, ‘You sit at home, you will not do an item song now just after you announce a separation and you will say no to this.’ Even my friends who usually encouraged me to do Super Deluxe and challenge yourself, even they said 'No, do not do an item song'. So, I said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.'”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were perhaps one of the most attractive and strong couples in South Indian cinema. In 2021, though, the pair decided to call it quits. The divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left all of their admirers devastated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie Shaakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar and is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023. Other than this, recently, the actress shared the poster of her upcoming film Kushi starring Vijay Deverkonda and announced the new release date of the film. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 23 last year but will now be released on September 1, 2023. The actress will also be seen in the Indian installment of the American spy-thriller Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Read|Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her upcoming projects, calls Vijay Deverakonda and Varun Dhawan ‘incredible co-stars’

