Hombale Films drop hints about KGF Chapter 3's possible plot in new video, Yash fans convinced Rocky is returning

It has been one year since the release of KGF Chapter 2, the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and a legit pan-India blockbuster. On Friday, to celebrate the anniversary of the Yash-starrer, the film’s production house Hombale Films shared a bunch of videos, recapping the film’s success and also sharing some hints about a possible third film in the franchise.

KGF Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, 2022, grossed Rs 1208 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film competed with RRR to be the top-grosser of the year. A mid-credits scene in the film hinted that there could be a possible part 3. And one of the recent videos from Hombale hints at what that part 3 could be about.

The 2-minute video shared by Hombale on Twitter and YouTube talks about the ‘promise’ kept by Rocky, the series’ protagonist played by Yash. The video starts as a recap of the film with visuals from the blockbuster playing much like a trailer. However, as the videos reach towards the end, they begin to play in reverse, signifying that they are moving to retell something.

A text at the beginning of the video says it is ‘revisiting Rocky’s empire’. A few seconds later, another banner reads: ‘Where was Rocky from 1978-81?’ The second KGF film left the time period between these years out of its narrative. The only thing known about this time period is that Rocky committed a number of crimes during this time and became a force to be reckoned with in the criminal underworld.

Fans are convinced that KGF Chapter 3 could be a prequel telling the story of these lost years. “KGF 3 hints given so clearly,” wrote one. Another commented, “Did they just show what KGF 3 will be about? I think so.” However, fans may have to wait a while before the film goes on floors. Director Prasanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas’ Salaar, following which he is committed to a film with Jr NTR. So, if he is to direct KGF 3, the film may only begin by the end of 2024. Fans, though, seem to be willing to wait.