KGF Chapter 3 will go on floors in 2025, producer hints Yash might get replaced in KGF 5

Fans of Rocking Star Yash, we have good and bad news to share with you. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

Yash in KGF 3 to be replaced in KGF 5

In 2022, Yash and his KGF Chapter 2 amazed the cine-goers, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Since the release of KGF 2, fans have been hyped and excited for KGF Chapter 3. If you have seen the film, you know that the third part was announced in the mid-credit sequence.

The audiences are waiting for a crucial update on KGF 3, and we finally got one piece of information that will be enough to keep the spirits high. As per the report of Dainik Bhaskar, producer Vijay Kiragandur from the Hombale film has revealed that KGF 3 will go on floors in 2025. In an interview with the daily, Vijay said, "Currently the director of KGF is busy with (Prabhas starrer) Salaar, which is scheduled for September release. Post Salaar, KGF 3 will be considered. I think it won't go on floors in 2024, but in 2025." 

Well, even after KGF 3, the producers have plans to continue the franchise, and there are chances that another star will take the mantle from Yash. In the same conversation, Vijay added that there are chances that Yash might get replaced with another star for KGF 5. "Usually in the Marvel, Disney and even James Bond franchise, the leading star or heroes do get change."   

Last year in May, While talking about KGF Chapter 3, Vijay revealed that they are planning to create a ‘Marvel-style’ universe. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, he said, Prashanth Neel (director of KGF) is currently busy with Prabhas starrer Salaar. He mentioned, "Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider-Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily.” KGF Chapter 2 also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles. 

READ: KGF Chapter 3: Producer shares crucial update about sequel to Yash's latest blockbuster

