Watch: KGF star Yash's son compares his muscles with papa's 'soft' arms, actor praises his conviction

Yash with son

KGF star Yash is hailed as the perfect family man by his fans, and his social media posts prove their claims. In his latest video, Yash was captured having playtime with his little boy Yatharv. The two boys were comparing their muscles. In the video, Yatharv was touching papa's muscular arm, and said, "This is soft."

Papa Yash got surprised, and then Yatharv stretched his muscle, and said, "This is hard." Yash went on to play along with the little one, and he acted astonished with his muscle. Finally, Yash gave a pat on Yatharv's back, and said, "You are the strongest." Naveen Gowda aka Yash shared the video with the caption, "This is Conviction. That's my boy!!"



Within a few minutes of upload, the video got over 200K views. Yash will next be seen in KGF Chapter 3.

