Hitched! Telugu actor Nithiin ties the knot with Shalini Kandukari in Hyderabad

Telugu star Nithiin tied the knot with his ladylove and longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukari on Sunday. The couple's wedding took place at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace and Nithiin posted a couple of photos on his Twitter page. Nithiin and Shalini have been dating for eight years and got engaged a few days back. The couple had an extravagant wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic and the photos from the ceremony are being loved by many.

In the photos shared by Nithiin, the actor is seen wearing a bright red sherwani with white dhoti and printed red dupatta. While Shalini wore a heavy golden saree with an embroidered blouse and completed her look by donning diamond jewellery. Nithiin posted the photos with a caption stating, "Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu... Need all ur blessings n love."

Several Telugu celebs namely Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Kartikeya marked their presence at the wedding.

Nithiin and Shalini had planned a destination wedding on April 16, 2020, however, due to the pandemic, it got cancelled. Talking about the same, the actor had earlier said in a statement, "I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country."