Hit The 2nd Case: Hindi version of Adivi Sesh's latest Telugu blockbuster will release on December 30

Adivi Sesh starrer Telugu film HIT The Second Case, is all set to hit cinemas in Hindi on December 30. As per IANS, Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country.



Hit The 2nd Case revolves around Adivi Sesh, a cop who investigates a murder. The Telugu version was released worldwide on December 2. The film went on to earn rave reviews, and good collections at the box office as well. As per a few trade analysts, Hit: The 2nd Case is among the highest-grossing film of his career. The film also had some houseful shows in Hyderabad. After the success of Hit 2, the third film of the franchise is said to be in the works, with actor Nani being part of the cast. Eega star is also the producer of the HIT series.

HIT 2 story is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha Walker murder case that has rocked India. This is Adivi`s second release this year after the blockbuster Major, which was released as a pan-India film.

During the pre-release event, Adivi dropped a hint that HIT 2 will be released across India. And the release date will be announced soon. He stated "After seeing the film, I felt so confident that I asked Nani for a Hindi release. I wished this riveting film was an Indian production. We will announce the Hindi release date in a few days."

Adivi Sesh made this exciting announcement in front of ace director SS Rajamouli. The maverick filmmaker also gave the suggestion to the team. While heaping praises for the trailer, the RRR filmmaker added, "I’m also waiting eagerly to know who’s the villain. All three of you (Nani, Prashanthi and Sailesh), HIT 3, HIT 4, HIT 5 and HIT 6 should come. It should come on the same season, same date or same week, every year. We should have a HIT franchise every year, that is what I think should happen and it will happen. This is going to be a quality product from Telugu cinema.”