Hey Diljit Dosanjh, Kylie Jenner shows off her dance moves on a Punjabi track; check out video

It's a known fact that Diljit Dosanjh has a massive crush on Kylie Jenner. The Punjabi singer-actor has even made a song which is titled 'Kylie + Kareena'. Moreover, Diljit often leaves flirtatious comments on Kylie's Instagram posts. The latest comment on her photo wearing a red out was, "LAAL RANG SACHI Tainu BAN HONA CHAIDA". It's so cute that fans now want Kylie to react to Diljit's comments and his tribute to her as well.

Now, we got our hands on a video of Kylie dancing with her friends at a New Year Party. In the video, she is showing her sexy moves on the hit track 'Mundiyan Song' from Baaghi 2 picturised on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Diljit was asked about his new crush, the actor had stated, "Wo mujhe bahut achi lagti hai (I like Naomi a lot). Main uska page like bhi kar leta hoon fir unlike bhi kar leta hoon. Mujhe achi lagti hai toh main dekhta rehta hoon fir main unlike kar deta hoon (I like her page and unlike it after. I really like her so I visit her page and gaze at her and unlike the page soon after)"

While talking about Kylie, Diljit had told PTI, "I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, which makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, maybe soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it."