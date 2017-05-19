Gisele Bundchen gets anxious watching Tom Brady play

Headlines

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK match called off after rain plays spoilsport, Pakistan reach Super 4 stage

India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout to win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

Watch: Haris Rauf's aggressive sendoff to Ishan Kishan after ending 82-run knock in IND vs PAK match goes viral

Is drinking milk at night before going to sleep healthy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

G20 summit menu: Millet-based cuisine for world leaders; check list

India beat Pakistan in penalty shootout to win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Gisele Bundchen gets anxious watching Tom Brady play

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen says she feels nervous seeing her husband American football player Tom Brady in action on the field.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2017, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen says she feels nervous seeing her husband American football player Tom Brady in action on the field.

The 36-year-old catwalk icon says she wants the New England Patriots star quarterback to be careful while playing as she wants him to live for a 100 years, reported FemaleFirst.

"As you know, it's not the most, like, let's say, un- aggressive sport, right? I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time.

"That cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 (years old), I hope," Gisele tells CBS.

The Brazilian model adds her husband suffers from concussions every year but they do not talk about it.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dinesh Karthik departs for Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023, See details

National Nutrition Week 2023: How to ensure women's good health in their 30s?

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Loan rate hike: These banks raise interest rates, impacting borrowers

EPF: Easy steps to withdraw money online from your account in case of emergency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE