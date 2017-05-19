Gisele Bundchen gets anxious watching Tom Brady play

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen says she feels nervous seeing her husband American football player Tom Brady in action on the field.

The 36-year-old catwalk icon says she wants the New England Patriots star quarterback to be careful while playing as she wants him to live for a 100 years, reported FemaleFirst.

"As you know, it's not the most, like, let's say, un- aggressive sport, right? I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time.

"That cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 (years old), I hope," Gisele tells CBS.

The Brazilian model adds her husband suffers from concussions every year but they do not talk about it.

