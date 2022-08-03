Gargi OTT release: When, where to watch Sai Pallavi's legal drama

Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Starring Sai Pallavi in the titular role, the Tamil legal drama Gargi was released in theatres on July 15 to extremely positive reviews with the audience and the critics even calling it the best Tamil film of the year. The courtroom drama impressed everyone with its shock value and intriguing screenplay.

Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film follows Gargi's struggle to absolve his father arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a minor's gang-rape case. It has been hailed as a 'one-woman show' and Sai's performance is called the best female act of the year in Indian cinema.

Within a month of its release, Gargi is now ready for its OTT premiere as the streaming platform SonyLIV took to its Twitter account and announced that the film will be available from August 12 onwards. Sharing the film's trailer, the official handle of the OTT giant wrote, "With thrilling elements and an unexpected climax, Gargi will be streamed on SonyLIV from 12th of this month."

Apart from the Love Story actress, Gargi features Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R.S. Shivaji, and Kavithalaya Krishnan among others in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Blacky Genie and My Left Foot banner, the film is presented in Telugu by Rana Daggubati who starred opposite Sai Pallavi in another critically acclaimed film released this year in June, Virata Parvam.



Suriya, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his brilliant act in Sudha Kongara's drama Soorarai Pottru tied with Ajay Devgn for his fierce act in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was so impressed by Gargi that he decided to present the film under his banner 2D Entertainment which he established with his wife Jyothika.