From signing on fan's chest to posing with young fans, 4 times Rashmika Mandanna won hearts with her sweet gestures

Credit: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has time and again proven that she is fans' baby. She never fails to make their day with her adorable replies, gestures, and comments on social media. Pushpa actress who enjoys a massive fan following across the nation is also known for her down-to-earth nature.

Here are the times the actress made her fans' day with her cute gestures

1. When she signed on her fan's chest

When Rashmika Mandanna was promoting her film Goodbye, she met tons of fans in a lot of different cities. When one of her fans came to her for an autograph, the actress fulfilled his wish and made his day.

2. When Rashmika showered fans with kisses

The actress who is a frequent traveller, was once spotted by a little fan at the Mumbai airport who wanted to kiss the actress, which Rashmika happily let her.

3. When Rashmika won praise on social media for her humility

The actress' humble behavior won hearts after a video of her interaction with a fan surfaced online. Her bodyguard was trying to send away a fan who wanted to click a picture with her. Rashmika soon stepped in and asked her bodyguard to stop, and smiled as she clicked the picture with her fan.

4. When the actress made her fans happy

Recently, Rashmika was snapped at the airport, the actress' gesture has been winning hearts as she stopped by for a photo with a young fan.

Earlier, In an interview, Rashmika talked about the dating rumours with the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda saying that she knows what's happening on social media and finds that really cute. She even added that Vijay is always there for her and the two actors share and discuss a lot of things about the industry.

READ | As Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut Goodbye releases, here are her 5 must-watch Telugu films

Talking to News18, the actress said, "I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."