Fans ask Barack Obama to watch SS Rajamouli's RRR after film doesn't find place in his list of favourite movies of 2022

Former US President Barack Obama shared the annual year-ender list of his favourite films, songs, and books on social media on Friday. Obama has been sharing the lists of his favourite works of art on social media at the end of each year over the last few years. This year, his list included some usual suspects like Top Gun: Maverick, Aftersun and Tar. But many fans noted that the statesman did not seem to have watched RRR and began recommending it to him.

Late on Friday night, Obama shared a list of ten films titled ‘Barack Obama’s favourite films of 2022’ on his Twitter. He wrote alongside, “I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?” The list included Korean blockbuster Decision To Leave, sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once, French drama Petite Maman, along with popular critically-acclaimed films like Top Gun: Maverick, After Yang, Tar, The Woman King, Happening, Till, The Good Boss, A Hero, Hit the Road, and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy. The list also included Descendant, a Netflix documetary produced by Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, and the former President admitted he was a bit ‘biased’ in including the film in his list.

On his tweet, many fans, critics, and filmmakers recommended several other films, and one name that kept opping up regularly in the recommendations was SS Rjamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR. “I feel like you'd really dig some RRR,” wrote USA Today’s critic Brian Truitt. Filmmaker Dan Carillo Levy also included RRR in his list of recommendations, along with The Whale and Banshees of Inisherrin. Several Twitter users mentioned RRR as well. “Mr President, watch RRR. You will love it,” read one tweet.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictionalised story about two real-life revolutionaries—Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and has gained a cult following in the West after its digital release on Netflix. The film has featured in many top 10 films of the year lists worldwide. It has earned two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards as is a frontrunner for the Oscars too.