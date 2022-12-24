Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Fans ask Barack Obama to watch SS Rajamouli's RRR after film doesn't find place in his list of favourite movies of 2022

Former US President has been bombarded with suggestions for SS Rajamouli's RRR after he announced his list of favourite films of this year

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Fans ask Barack Obama to watch SS Rajamouli's RRR after film doesn't find place in his list of favourite movies of 2022
RRR- Barrack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama shared the annual year-ender list of his favourite films, songs, and books on social media on Friday. Obama has been sharing the lists of his favourite works of art on social media at the end of each year over the last few years. This year, his list included some usual suspects like Top Gun: Maverick, Aftersun and Tar. But many fans noted that the statesman did not seem to have watched RRR and began recommending it to him.

Late on Friday night, Obama shared a list of ten films titled ‘Barack Obama’s favourite films of 2022’ on his Twitter. He wrote alongside, “I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?” The list included Korean blockbuster Decision To Leave, sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once, French drama Petite Maman, along with popular critically-acclaimed films like Top Gun: Maverick, After Yang, Tar, The Woman King, Happening, Till, The Good Boss, A Hero, Hit the Road, and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy. The list also included Descendant, a Netflix documetary produced by Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, and the former President admitted he was a bit ‘biased’ in including the film in his list.

On his tweet, many fans, critics, and filmmakers recommended several other films, and one name that kept opping up regularly in the recommendations was SS Rjamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR. “I feel like you'd really dig some RRR,” wrote USA Today’s critic Brian Truitt. Filmmaker Dan Carillo Levy also included RRR in his list of recommendations, along with The Whale and Banshees of Inisherrin. Several Twitter users mentioned RRR as well. “Mr President, watch RRR. You will love it,” read one tweet.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictionalised story about two real-life revolutionaries—Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and has gained a cult following in the West after its digital release on Netflix. The film has featured in many top 10 films of the year lists worldwide. It has earned two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards as is a frontrunner for the Oscars too.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.