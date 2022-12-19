Search icon
RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer bags three trophies at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action extravaganza RRR is continuously winning laurels in Hollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer bags three trophies at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards
RRR/File photo

The SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza RRR continues its winning streak in Hollywood as the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has now bagged three trophies at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack.

Reacting to this achievement, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "Thank you @PhilaFCC for awarding us with 3 Trophies!! #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie". The netizens congratulated the film's cast and crew in the comments section with applause, hearts, and fire emojis.

Although RRR wasn't selected to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards, the film's US distributors Variance Films has mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognised in the major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director among others.

Now, all eyes are on the Oscars 2023 nominations which will be announced a month later on January 24, and the prestigious ceremony taking place on March 12 next year. There are strong chances that RRR will receive at least a couple of Oscar nominations for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song.

READ | RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals if he has been approached by Kevin Feige to make a Marvel film

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records of what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

The astonishing action sequences, gripping storyline, brilliant performances, emotional music, stupendous direction, powerful music and background score, and obviously, the amazing Naatu Naatu dance sequence are the reasons behind the film's blockbuster success worldwide.

