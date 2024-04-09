Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

Elvish Yadav has claimed that he is being framed in the snake venom case. Read on to know what the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said about the videos of snakes around his neck.

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, whose real name is Siddharth Yadav, is currently out on bail after Noida Police had arrested him last month for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. Now, in his recent interview, Elvish has claimed innocence and said that he is being framed in the snake venom case. He also revealed the truth behind the viral videos in which snakes are seen encircled around his neck.

Speaking to ABP Live, Elvish said in Hindi, "The video, that you people watch, in which there's a snake around my neck, that video is seen by everyone. But in reality, there's a guy named Fazilpuria, who has sung the track Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, he has another song named 32 Bore, you can find it on YouTube. If you watch that song, there are scenes with snakes. So, the video you have seen with snakes around my neck is actually from the vlog or BTS, behind the scenes what happens, from that song."

"Woh gaane ka shoot hai, jo aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya, woh actually ek gaane ka shoot hai. Jo abhi bhi YouTube pe maujood hai, aap log dekh sakte ho, 32 bore ke naam se (That video is from the song's shoot, the one for which you guys are saying that I have supplied snake venom, that is from the song video. It is still available on YouTube, you people can watch it, it's called 32 Bore)", the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner concluded.

More than a week after Elvish Yadav was granted bail in the ongoing snake venom case, the Gurugram Police filed an FIR on Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuria for using snakes in the song 32 Bore on March 30. ANI had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "A case has been registered today against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for illegally using snakes and using abusive language during the shooting of the song 32 Bore by Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya. Case registered in Police Station Badshahpur, Gurugram under Section 294 of IPC: Gurugram Police."

A case has been registered today against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya for illegally using snakes and using abusive language during the shooting of the song 32 Bore by Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya. Case registered… — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Last week, Noida Police filed a 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organising rave parties.

