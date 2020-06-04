Did you know Shobana choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for song in 'Raavan'? Here's proof

It's Thursday which means time for sharing throwback moments by Bollywood celebrities. South star and dancer Shobana also decided to take a trip down memory lane which she often does. The actor is known to treat fans with flashback moments clicked during her hit movie career and also with her co-stars down South. But this time, Shobana decided to share a photo with none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A while back, Shobana took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo posing with her mother as well as Aishwarya. The photo was clicked from the sets of Raavan which was directed by Mani Ratnam. In the photo, Shobana is seen wearing a salwar kameez while Aishwarya donned a white saree with a red sleeveless blouse.

The Manichitratazhu actor captioned the photo stating, "With mum and the stunning Aishwarya Rai - choreographing a song in Maniratnam's RAVAN".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya who was last seen in Fanney Khan released in 2018, will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama reportedly has Aishwarya in a dual role along with Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala among many others.