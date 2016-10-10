Did you know? Kajol's friend Mickey Contractor couldn't believe she'd marry Ajay Devgn

Kajol's close friend Mickey couldn't belive she'd marry Ajay

Actress Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn have such different personalities that it was hard for her make-up artist friend Mickey Contractor to believe that she wanted to spend her life with him.Mickey reveals when Kajol broke the news of her marriage to him, he could not imagine her with Ajay.

"The first time she told me about him (Ajay), I was quite shocked. I didn't know him that well then. When she told me that she is getting married, I was like, 'Ok, so who are you getting married to?' Then she asked me to guess," Mickey said during an episode of Vogue BFFS, which he shot with Kajol."She said he was an actor. I had gone through a whole list of people. I had never imagined Kajol and Ajay together as a couple before. I mean they had done films. But he is very different from what she is, and I guess that's where the attraction came in."

Kajol and Ajay have been married for 17 years and are parents to two children. Kajol has been friends with the famous Bollywood make-up man for three decades now. The 42-year-old actress shared that her mother, Tanuja, only agreed on Bekhudi as her debut after learning that Mickey would be doing her hair and make-up."Maa only gave Rahul uncle the permission for the film saying, 'I know for a fact that Gautam is writing the film and Mickey is doing the hair and make-up and everything else. So I know she is going to be safe."

Talking about her signature uni-brow look, Kajol revealed, "Actually Mickey was the one who convinced everybody that I should go with this unibrow." The two friends will take a journey down memory lane on the latest episode of the show, which airs on Colors Infinity.