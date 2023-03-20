Did Rajinikanth deserve that award? Ameer Sultan takes a jibe at Thalaiva

Sivaji (YouTube Grab)

Rajinikanth has a huge fan base across the country. Among these, Tamil Nadu film fraternity has been the one that revered him the most. However, this is the same quarter from where he has received his latest criticism.

Tamil film director Ameer Sultan, who is known for films such as Paruthiveeran and Aadhi Bhagavan, has demarcated Rajinikanth the actor and Rajinikanth the star. He has categorically questioned Rajinikanth’s selection as the Best Actor by the State Government Award committee in 2007 for the hit film Sivaji. In an interaction with media, Ameer said, “Ask your conscience. Did Rajinikanth deserve that award?"

News18 also quoted him saying, “There is no substitute for his entertainment factor but was there no one else who acted better than him that year?”

Interestingly, Ameer’s own film Paruthiveeran, starring Karthi, had released in the same year and was a success at the box office. He received Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil) for the project.

Sivaji, even in its dubbed version on various TV channels, has continued to attract viewers after 15 years. The film has given birth to many memes and popular culture dialogues, and established Rajinikanth’s supremacy over the ticket window.

Rajinikanth is still one of the most watched actors in the nation, and is ready with at least two films—Jailer and Lal Salaam.

Whether Rajinikanth is more of a star or actor is a debate that’s been there for more than three decades, but one thing is pretty clear—There is no one like Rajinikanth when it comes to raising a film’s watchability value, and you can’t actually call playing to the gallery an actor’s flaw.

