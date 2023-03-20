Search icon
Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'

Shweta Tiwari has set Instagram on fire. Her latest pictures in the swimming pool left netizens in awe, and they have called her Palak Tiwari's competitor.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 20, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned. On Monday, Shweta dropped her pool-side photos on Instagram, and netizens have declared the actress a strong competitor to her own daughter, Palak Tiwari. (Images source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram) 

1. Shweta Tiwari looking stunning in pink top

Shweta Tiwari looking stunning in pink top
1/5

Here's the first glimpse of Shweta Tiwari setting the internet in pink top. 

2. Sexy Shweta Tiwari in the swimming pool

Sexy Shweta Tiwari in the swimming pool
2/5

Shweta Tiwari can set water on fire. This photo is the first proof supporting the claim. 

3. Hot pool lady: Shweta Tiwari

Hot pool lady: Shweta Tiwari
3/5

Amid a busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari decided to get refreshed with a pool day. 

4. Shweta Tiwari's day-out with her son

Shweta Tiwari's day-out with her son
4/5

Well, Shweta Tiwari wasn't alone, she was having a pool day with her son Reyansh Kohli. 

5. Netizens declare Shweta Tiwari, a competitor to Palak Tiwari

Netizens declare Shweta Tiwari, a competitor to Palak Tiwari
5/5

As soon as Shweta dropped the photos on Instagram, netizens reacted to them. Several users called her a strong competitor to her daughter Palak Tiwari. A netizen wrote, "Aap apni beti ki dukaan bandh karwaoge (you will impact your's daughter's career)." 

