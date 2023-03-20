photoDetails

Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'

Shweta Tiwari has set Instagram on fire. Her latest pictures in the swimming pool left netizens in awe, and they have called her Palak Tiwari's competitor.

Shweta Tiwari never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned. On Monday, Shweta dropped her pool-side photos on Instagram, and netizens have declared the actress a strong competitor to her own daughter, Palak Tiwari. (Images source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

1. Shweta Tiwari looking stunning in pink top

1/5 Here's the first glimpse of Shweta Tiwari setting the internet in pink top.

2. Sexy Shweta Tiwari in the swimming pool

2/5 Shweta Tiwari can set water on fire. This photo is the first proof supporting the claim.

3. Hot pool lady: Shweta Tiwari

3/5 Amid a busy schedule, Shweta Tiwari decided to get refreshed with a pool day.

4. Shweta Tiwari's day-out with her son

4/5 Well, Shweta Tiwari wasn't alone, she was having a pool day with her son Reyansh Kohli.

5. Netizens declare Shweta Tiwari, a competitor to Palak Tiwari