Dhoomam: KGF makers announce their next crime-thriller with Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali

Dhoomam

Yash starrer KGF producers Hombale Films announced its new movie Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. The production house took to their twitter handle to release the first poster of their next anticipated film. Crime-thriller Dhoomam will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar, who has previously directed Lucia and U-Turn. The shooting for the movie is set to begin from October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Here's the first poster of Dhoomam

Speaking on the release of the first look, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together can create and weave magic together.”