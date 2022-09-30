Dhoomam: KGF makers announce their next crime-thriller with Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Yash starrer KGF producers Hombale Films announced its new movie Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. The production house took to their twitter handle to release the first poster of their next anticipated film. Crime-thriller Dhoomam will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar, who has previously directed Lucia and U-Turn. The shooting for the movie is set to begin from October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
Here's the first poster of Dhoomam
Speaking on the release of the first look, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together can create and weave magic together.”
The cinematography will be done by ace cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman. Music will be given by Poornachandra Tejaswi. Dhoomam is set to be released in the summer of 2023. The production house has reached to new heights after the successful run of KGF Chapter 2. Next, they will also bring Baahubali star Prabhas in another larger-than-life actioner Salaar.