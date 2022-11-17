Daljeet Kaur death: Veteran Punjabi star passes away at 69

Daljeet Kaur

Veteran Punjabi star and sportsperson Daljeet Kaur passed away at the age of 69. As per the report of Amar Ujala, the actress was battling a prolonged mental illness, and she died on Thursday morning (November 17). The report further stated that the actress has cremated today at 12 PM.

Kaur has been active in movies since 1976. In her illustrious career, Daljeet has been a part of 70 Punjabi films. She has done 10 Hindi films as well. Her filmography includes superhits films like Putt Jatta De, Mamla Gadbad Hai, Ki Banu Duniya Da, Sarpanch and Patola.

Daljeet took a break from movies after the death of her husband, actor Harminder Singh Deol. The latter died in a road accident, and Kaur decided to bid goodbye. However, in 2001, she made her comeback and accepted motherly roles in films. Daljeet was also cast as Gippy Grewal's mom in Singh VS Kaur (2013).

Apart from being an actress, Daljeet has also been a National level Hockey and Kabaddi player. From past few years, she was battling with mental illness for the past few years. Owing to her illness, she shifted from Mumbai to Gurusar, Ludhiyana. As per the report, in her last days, Kaur didn't remember much of her early life, and she suffered a lot of pain.