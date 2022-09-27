Cobra OTT release: When, where to watch Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller

Cobra/Twitter

Headlined by Chiyaan Vikram who is seen sporting at least seven different avatars in the film, Cobra is a Tamil-language action-thriller film released in theaters on August 31. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics who lauded Vikram's terrific performance but criticised the confusing storyline.

For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, Cobra is all set for its OTT premiere on the streaming platform SonyLIV from September 28. Along with the original Tamil version, the film will also be made available in dubbed languages of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. No details about the Hindi dubbed version have been out yet.

The OTT giant took to its social media handles and wrote, "The battle between the Interpol and the international criminal. Watch COBRA on Sony LIV Coming to you from Sept 28 Available in Tamil | Telugu | Malayalam | Kannada" along with sharing a small clip from the film.

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Irfan Pathan, who was the Man of the Match in the final of the inaugural 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in which India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs, made his acting debut playing the investigating Interpol officer Aslan Yilmaz in psychological action thriller which would now get a larger audience after its OTT release.



Srinidhi Shetty, who made her acting debut with the Kannada blockbusters KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 headlined by Yash, plays the leading lady named Bhavana Menon in Cobra, whose music was given by Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman marking his fourth collaboration with Vikram after Pudhiya Mannargal, Raavanan, and I.

The musician has also composed the soundtrack for Vikram's next film Ponniyin Selvan I, the pan-India epic historical fiction film directed by Mani Ratnam and slated to release in cinemas on September 30. Apart from Vikram, the huge ensemble cast features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others.