Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram's witty answer on being asked about Boycott Bollywood trend goes viral

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film titled Cobra which releases in theatres on August 31. The action thriller, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, sees cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut on the big screen playing an investigating officer.

During a recent promotional event, Vikram was asked about the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media which has impacted the box office collections of various Hindi films, mainly Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's emotional family drama Raksha Bandhan.

Chiyaan Vikram, who made his Bollywood debut in Mani Ratnam's Raavan with the real-life couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, gave a witty answer when asked about the ongoing cancel culture. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Vikram answered, "I know about the boy. I know about the cot. What is this Boycott? I don't know the word. I know nothing except for Cobra."



Talking about Cobra, the Anniyan actor plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. He will be seen sporting at least seven different avatars in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

Srinidhi Shetty, who rose to prominence with Yash-led blockbusters KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 after being crowned Miss Supranational 2016, will be seen as the leading lady in Cobra opposite Vikram. This will be her third film after the Prashanth Neel-directed Kannada action thrillers.

Roshan Mathew, who was most recently seen in the Hindi film Darlings sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, will make his Tamil cinema debut with Cobra, and seeing the trailer, it seems he will be seen in a devilish role in the A. R. Rahman musical.