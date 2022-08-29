Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram's witty answer on being asked about Boycott Bollywood trend goes viral

Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller Cobra, also starring cricketer Irfan Pathan and KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, releases in cinemas on August 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram's witty answer on being asked about Boycott Bollywood trend goes viral
Chiyaan Vikram in Cobra/Trailer stills

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film titled Cobra which releases in theatres on August 31. The action thriller, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, sees cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut on the big screen playing an investigating officer.

During a recent promotional event, Vikram was asked about the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media which has impacted the box office collections of various Hindi films, mainly Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's emotional family drama Raksha Bandhan.

Chiyaan Vikram, who made his Bollywood debut in Mani Ratnam's Raavan with the real-life couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, gave a witty answer when asked about the ongoing cancel culture. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Vikram answered, "I know about the boy. I know about the cot. What is this Boycott? I don't know the word. I know nothing except for Cobra."

READ | Boycott Bollywood: Here's how Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar reacted to ongoing trend

Talking about Cobra, the Anniyan actor plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. He will be seen sporting at least seven different avatars in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

Srinidhi Shetty, who rose to prominence with Yash-led blockbusters KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 after being crowned  Miss Supranational 2016, will be seen as the leading lady in Cobra opposite Vikram. This will be her third film after the Prashanth Neel-directed Kannada action thrillers.

Roshan Mathew, who was most recently seen in the Hindi film Darlings sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, will make his Tamil cinema debut with Cobra, and seeing the trailer, it seems he will be seen in a devilish role in the A. R. Rahman musical. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.