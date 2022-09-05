Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacts to audience criticising his film, says 'if possible please...'

Ajay Gnanamuthu/Instagram

Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, the action-thriller Tamil film Cobra was released in the theatres on August 31 and met with mostly negative reviews from the critics and the audience who complained about its confusing screenplay and the excessive runtime of more than 3 hours. A day later, the makers trimmed down the film by 20 minutes taking into account the audience feedback.

And now, the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu held an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram session recently and reacted to the criticism around the film. When a fan pointed out that the film had a confusing screenplay, the director wrote, "Firstly sorry that you felt confused!! But me as an audience I've always liked watching mind-bending films and genuinely tried it this time!! If possible plzzz try watching it again hopefully you like it!!".







Another netizen said that he found the movie had a brilliant screenplay but was disappointed with the climax, to which Ajay wrote, "It's possible to write a climax where Hero smartly escapes and we show him in a foreign location freely roaming around with mass music n all but ethically it's not right to free that character for the kind of crimes he has done!! Right??".





Another Instagram user wrote that it is hard to believe that it was Cobra's director who also helmed Imaikkaa Nodigal. Reacting to him, Ajay wrote, "Sorry that you're disappointed!! Hopefully will satisfy you the next time. But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding."





In Cobra, the Anniyan actor plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. He is seen sporting at least seven different avatars in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician. The thriller sees cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut on the big screen playing an investigating officer. Srinidhi Shetty, who rose to prominence with KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, plays the leading lady in the A R Rahman musical.