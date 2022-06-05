BTS reveals a Mumbai concert was planned in 2020 before Covid-19 pandemic, desi ARMY reacts

BTS/File photo

Consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook, BTS is a pop culture phenomenon with millions of fans around the globe. The boy band in their latest interview with Spotify South Korea has revealed that the group planned to hold a concert in Mumbai, India as part of their Map Of The Soul: 7 World Tour in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic happened.

Talking to the music streaming giant, the group can be seen discussing their hits Dynamite, ON, Dionysus, and more before their leader RM adds, "After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents like Australia. And then the pandemic began."

"We were planning on going to Barcelona. And South America. And India. We planned to go to Mumbai. But after ON, the pandemic broke out and went on, so we couldn't go on tour", says RM as the other six members are also seen in the video. This clip has gone viral on the internet with amusing reactions coming in from the BTS fans in India, known as the Desi ARMY.

One netizen joked about this news and wrote, "BTS planned a concert in Mumbai but they missed the last local." Another wrote, "I hope they make Aadhaar cards a mandatory ID".

Even a BTS fan from Pakistan expressed their desire to see BTS performing in India and wrote, "Me and my homies trying to cross the border to attend the BTS concert in Mumbai".

A fan from Mumbai tweeted, "If you guys ever come to BTS Concert in Mumbai my house is always open for you. Don't be shy just let me know, no need to waste money on hotel rooms (Bohot lutte hai sale)" before adding the tagline of the Indian tourism campaign Incredible India - Athithi Devo Bhava.

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to release its upcoming album titled Proof on June 10. The album would contain a mix of their popular old superhit tracks and some new tracks composed by the band for their fans.