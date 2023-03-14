BTS' Jin sends special video message for ARMY, says 'you guys have been crying because....'

BTS Jin/Instagram

On Tuesday, BTS band member Jin gave a sweet surprise to ARMY and sent a special message to them. Bangtan TV dropped a video on YouTube in which the singer, who is currently in South Korean military, gave a message to his fans during his Argentina concert tour.

In the clip, he said, “I am here for March as well. Don't tell me you guys have been crying because you missed me. I know you guys haven't but I just wanted to say something like this.”

He added, “Do guys give the girls a present or vice versa? I don't know the details. But since it's White Day, I wanted to give you guys a lollipop.” He also talked about his trip, "I am here in Argentina to perform with Coldplay. I need to do it well. We haven't performed yet but since I am a pro I know that I'll do well. I hope we put on a great show. I don't have any work today but it's my wish to always show you guys the good side of me. So I have gotten my hair and makeup done just a little bit. I am making a big deal out of it.”

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin aka Park Jimin updated the fans about his meeting with the members of BTS who are serving in the mandatory military service in South Korea. In his live session, he addressed the BTS Army and shared several details from his meeting with J-Hope and Jin.

Park Jimin, while talking about the eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok Jin, said, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I've been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I'm still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after the shoot.”

