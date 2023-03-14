Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

BTS' Jin sends special video message for ARMY, says 'you guys have been crying because....'

BTS' Jin is currently serving mandatory military service in Korea, he surprised his fans with a special message on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

BTS' Jin sends special video message for ARMY, says 'you guys have been crying because....'
BTS Jin/Instagram

On Tuesday, BTS band member Jin gave a sweet surprise to ARMY and sent a special message to them. Bangtan TV dropped a video on YouTube in which the singer, who is currently in South Korean military, gave a message to his fans during his Argentina concert tour.

In the clip, he said, “I am here for March as well. Don't tell me you guys have been crying because you missed me. I know you guys haven't but I just wanted to say something like this.”

He added, “Do guys give the girls a present or vice versa? I don't know the details. But since it's White Day, I wanted to give you guys a lollipop.” He also talked about his trip, "I am here in Argentina to perform with Coldplay. I need to do it well. We haven't performed yet but since I am a pro I know that I'll do well. I hope we put on a great show. I don't have any work today but it's my wish to always show you guys the good side of me. So I have gotten my hair and makeup done just a little bit. I am making a big deal out of it.”

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin aka Park Jimin updated the fans about his meeting with the members of BTS who are serving in the mandatory military service in South Korea. In his live session, he addressed the BTS Army and shared several details from his meeting with J-Hope and Jin.

Park Jimin, while talking about the eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok Jin, said, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I've been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I'm still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after the shoot.”

Read|‘I don't have any godfather in Industry’: Ankita Lokhande on not getting films after Manikarnika

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.