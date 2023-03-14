‘I don't have any godfather in Industry’: Ankita Lokhande on not getting films after Manikarnika

Credit: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande, who is one of the biggest names when it comes to the television industry, entered Bollywood in the year 2019. She made her debut with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Kangana Ranaut.

However, after Manikarnika, the actress was not seen in any other film. In her new interview, Ankita finally opened up about her career and said that she doesn’t have any godfather in the industry because of this the actress didn’t get to push her career to that level. While speaking to Bubble, she stated, “I hardly got anything, and to be honest, I do not have any godfather to take me to that level. Well, I know that I’m talented, but aapke pass kuch aana toh chahiye mana karne ke liye.”

She added, "The market is too different. Many people say that they aren’t getting any meaty roles. But, sort of, nothing happened to me. I didn't even get an offer to decline. Also, I am not the kind of person who will go and ask for work. That’s definitely not me.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 in which she portrayed Jhalkari Bai, a fierce woman freedom fighter and a close aide of Rani Jhansi Bai. She got married to Vicky Jain who is a businessman and belongs to a family of industrialists, in December 2021.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Lokhande opened up on her journey after getting married to beau Vicky Jain. "I do not think there is a change. What change do people expect? I do not know, nothing has changed for me." She mentioned, "It also depends on how you look at it. Some people take it very seriously. It is not a responsibility to fulfil, it is just about happiness. We are happy and that is all that matters."

Read|Hunter trailer: Suniel Shetty is ruthless cop who believes 'meri iss duniya mein sirf todna allowed hai'- Watch